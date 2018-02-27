Mel B Drops Huge Hint That Spice Girls Will Perform at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's upcoming wedding is set to have quite the entertainment.

Mel B appeared on The Real on Tuesday, and said that all five Spice Girls have been invited to the royal wedding set for May 19. When asked if they were also performing, she threw her cards in the air, replying, "I'm going to be fired." Mel B also briefly talked about the wedding invitation, which she described as "proper."

Today in #GirlChatLive, Mel B shares if she is going to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding, and if the SPICE GIRLS ARE PERFORMING!! pic.twitter.com/Wx5geXuR7G — The Real (@TheRealDaytime) February 27, 2018

A Spice Girls rep would not comment on Mel B’s interview with The Real. However, a source tells ET that there is no plan for the Spice Girls to perform at the royal wedding.

Interestingly enough, it appears Harry has been a longtime fan of the iconic girl group. Harry and his brother, Prince William, and their father, Prince Charles, attended the 1997 London premiere of the group's film, Spice World.

Harry and his father also adorably met up with the Spice Girls before their concert in South Africa in November of '97.

Meghan and Harry are set to marry at St. George’s Chapel and will take a carriage procession from St. George’s Chapel along the High Street and through Windsor Town before returning to Windsor Castle. Following the service, guests will be treated to the first reception at St. George’s Hall, and the couple will join in following their carriage procession.

The Spice Girls recently made headlines when they had a surprise reunion last month with all five of the original members -- which aside from Mel B, includes Emma Bunton, Melanie C., Victoria Beckham and Geri Halliwell.

However, Beckham later clarified that the group wasn't going on tour.

