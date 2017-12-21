Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Engagement Photos Seem to Be Inspired by Prince William and Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have more in common than just their sense of style and taste in men.

After Prince Harry and the 36-year-old actress released their official engagement photos on Thursday, fans couldn't help but compare the stunning images to the photo shoot Prince William and Middleton did when they got engaged in 2010.

In Harry and Meghan's casual black-and-white photo, taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski, the Suits star is wearing a casual light sweater and cuddled up to her fiance, who is donning a big coat. The two share a laugh as Meghan grabs Harry's face, showcasing her stunning engagement ring.

Alexi Lubomirski

The romantic image is pretty similar to a pic the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posed for during their engagement photo shoot with Mario Testino. Like Meghan, Kate wore a light-colored sweater and put her ring -- which once belonged to Harry and William's mother, Princess Diana -- on display as she hugged the royal.

Mario Testino

In the more formal images, Harry and William appear to be wearing nearly identical blue suits.

Alexi Lubomirski

Mario Testino

While the photos do bare some resemblance to one another, there are some key differences, starting with Meghan and Kate's formal fashions. While Meghan chose a black-and-gold Ralph & Russo gown fit for a red carpet, Kate chose an elegant white dress and jacket.

The location of the photo shoots are also different. Harry and his fiancee posed at Frogmore House in Windsor, the town where they are to be married, while William and Kate's photos were taken at St. James's Palace in London.

One final differing detail is that Harry and Meghan chose to have some of their photos be black and white. All of William and Kate's engagement pics are in color.