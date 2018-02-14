Prince Harry Kicks Off Valentine's Day Promoting Environmental Health With Dad Prince Charles

Saving that Valentine’s Day date for later! Prince Harry stepped out on Wednesday with his father, Prince Charles, for a good cause.

The 33-year-old royal attended a meeting in honor of the 2018 International Year of the Reef in London with the Prince of Wales. The meeting was hosted by Prince Charles in order to help bring organizations together to improve coral reef health.

According to Clarence House, Harry joined his father because he “wanted to find out more about the work being done to protect coral reefs from threats including climate change and pollution.”

Harry’s fiancée, Meghan Markle, was not in attendance at the event, though she was by his side on Tuesday in Edinburgh, Scotland, when the couple made an official visit.

They greeted crowds outside Edinburgh Castle, and Markle made quite the splash in a tartan plaid Burberry coat. The visit marked the former Suits star’s first time in Scotland. She has made several official visits around the United Kingdom since the couple announced their engagement this past Fall.

