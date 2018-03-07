Prince Harry Visits Same Motor Charity He Saw in 1994 With His Mother Princess Diana

A trip down memory lane in the finish lane!

Prince Harry visited the Silverstone Circuit on Wednesday to mark the official start of construction on a new educational center. The 33-year-old royal is a patron of the organization, which is Britain’s home of motor racing, and has visited several times.

One of his most memorable visits was when he was 9 years old in 1994 and was accompanied by his late mother, Princess Diana, to present the trophy at the Grand Prix.

Kensington Palace shared some adorable throwback photos of Harry from that visit to their Twitter account during his visit.

Prince Harry has made several visits to @SilverstoneUK before. In 1994, he accompanied his mother Diana, Princess of Wales to present the trophy at the Grand Prix. pic.twitter.com/9b2tbGOZ1q — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 7, 2018

Harry also visited the Silverstone University Technical College to meet with students and alumni who are currently working in the motorsport industry. He gave a speech to the crowd at the event, saying, “It is well known that Great Britain is a world leader in high performance engineering and motor racing engineering in particular - as well as having some great drivers as well but it is no exaggeration to say that, unless we encourage more young people to study science, technology, engineering and maths it will be impossible for us to continue to lead in this field.”

HRH made a short speech before pressing the green light on the start of the construction of the new centre, which will use the latest technology to tell the story of @SilverstoneUK & British motor racing. pic.twitter.com/Obag77apsj — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 7, 2018

Following his speech, Harry officially lit the green light for construction on the project to begin. While the redheaded royal was having fun on the raceways, his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, was promoting children’s mental health at the Place2Be headquarters in London.

Recently the two teamed up with Prince William and Harrys’ fiancée, Meghan Markle, for a joint event. Watch the clip below for more!

RELATED CONTENT:

Royal Wedding Countdown: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Enjoy a Regal Date With Kate Middleton & Prince William!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Invite Over 2,600 People to Watch Their Wedding at Windsor Castle

Pregnant Kate Middleton Glows in Blue Again as She Promotes Children’s Mental Health: Pics!

Related Gallery