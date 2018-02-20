Prince William Proves He's the Coolest Dad By Riding Around Town on a Motorcycle: Pics!

Prince William is one cool dad!

The father of two (soon to be three!) was spotted out and about in Hinckley, England, on Tuesday, riding around town on a black-and-silver Triumph motorcycle.

The Duke of Cambridge looked every bit the part during his outing, rocking a dapper blue suit, matching sweater and brown suede shoes.

Later, William traded in his blazer for an edgy black motorcycle jacket and helmet as he took a test drive on a red Triumph Tiger 1200 while visiting the motorcycle's headquarters.

Looking good, William!

And if the pics weren't epic enough, Kensington Palace also tweeted out a video of the 35-year-old royal's test drive:

The Duke test-drives the latest Triumph Tiger 1200. pic.twitter.com/Igul53lui4 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 20, 2018

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton, who is currently pregnant with their third child, was the center of attention while attending the BAFTAs in London over the weekend. The Duchess of Cambridge gave fans a peek at her burgeoning baby bump in a stunning green gown by Jenny Packham.

Hear more on her head-turning look in the video below!

