Prince William Proves He's the Coolest Dad By Riding Around Town on a Motorcycle: Pics!
Prince William is one cool dad!
The father of two (soon to be three!) was spotted out and about in Hinckley, England, on Tuesday, riding around town on a black-and-silver Triumph motorcycle.
The Duke of Cambridge looked every bit the part during his outing, rocking a dapper blue suit, matching sweater and brown suede shoes.
Later, William traded in his blazer for an edgy black motorcycle jacket and helmet as he took a test drive on a red Triumph Tiger 1200 while visiting the motorcycle's headquarters.
Looking good, William!
And if the pics weren't epic enough, Kensington Palace also tweeted out a video of the 35-year-old royal's test drive:
Meanwhile, Kate Middleton, who is currently pregnant with their third child, was the center of attention while attending the BAFTAs in London over the weekend. The Duchess of Cambridge gave fans a peek at her burgeoning baby bump in a stunning green gown by Jenny Packham.
Hear more on her head-turning look in the video below!
