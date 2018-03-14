Prince William Reveals Princess Charlotte's Adorable Hobby

Princess Charlotte loves to dance!

Prince William shared his 2-year-old daughter's cute hobby during a meeting with Malta's prime minister, Joseph Muscat, and his family during the Commonwealth Day reception on Monday.

According to Hello Magazine, the father of two was chatting with Muscat, his wife, Michelle, and their daughters, Etoile and Soleil, when Michelle revealed that the girls attend a stage school -- which made William immediately think of his own daughter.

"My daughter, Charlotte, loves dancing," he gushed.

William, who will welcome his third child with Kate Middleton next month, recently opened up about his son's interests, revealing that despite Prince George being third in line to the throne, he'd really like to be a police officer.

"He is obsessed, actually, by the police, the ….cars, toys, everything," the 35-year-old royal explained at The Met Excellence Awards, an annual gala honoring London's Metropolitan Police Service, on Tuesday, months after George asked for a police car on his Christmas list.

See more in the video below.

