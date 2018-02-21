Princess Grace's Grandson Louis Ducruet Engaged to College Sweetheart

Looks like another royal wedding is on the way!

Princess Stéphanie of Monaco, the daughter of Princess Grace, announced in a statement issued on Wednesday via the Prince's Palace that her son, Louis Ducruet, is engaged to his college sweetheart, Marie Chevallier.

Ducruet also revealed the exciting news via Instagram, sharing a picture of the exact moment he asked Chevallier to marry him at the Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai, Hoi An, in Vietnam.

"Let me introduce you the future madame Ducruet ❤️," the 25-year-old royal, who graduated with a bachelor's degree in sports management from Western Carolina University, captioned it. "She said yes and we are now engaged 💍💍 #withlove #engagement #proposal #iloveyou @mariehoachevallier."

Chevallier shared the same picture to her page, writing, "Proud to announce that, I said YES to the love of my life 😍❤😭 @louisducruet I love you so so so much."

Congrats to the happy couple!

In more royal wedding news, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are knee-deep in preparations for their May 19 nuptials. Hear the latest updates on the dress, bridal party, rumored special guests and more in the video below.

