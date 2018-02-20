Queen Elizabeth Rocks Regal Blue Ensemble While Sitting Front Row at London Fashion Week -- See the Pics!

Queen Elizabeth II is living her best life!

The 91-year-old royal was spotted at London Fashion Week on Tuesday, getting a front row seat to the trendiest new styles from designer Richard Quinn.

Dressed in a powder blue Angela Kelly skirt and jacket with black gloves and a chic handbag, Queen Elizabeth appeared to be having a blast as she watched the runway show with Anna Wintour.

Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage

The monarch's appearance at the event was a surprise, so you can imagine how stoked Quinn must have been when she took the stage to present him with the first-ever Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.

Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage

According to a tweet from the Royal Family, the award was initiated in recognition of the role the fashion industry plays in society and diplomacy, and will be "awarded annually to an emerging British fashion designer who shows talent and originality, whilst demonstrating value to the community and/or sustainable policies."

The Award, initiated in recognition of the role the fashion industry plays in society & diplomacy, will be awarded annually to an emerging British fashion designer who shows talent and originality, whilst demonstrating value to the community and/or sustainable policies. #LFW — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 20, 2018

Her Majesty views Richard Quinn's runway show alongside Dame Anna Wintour.

Richard is the first recipient of The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design. @LondonFashionWk#LFCpic.twitter.com/5L6D7wz7eV — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 20, 2018

Shortly after the fashion show, Her Majesty was given a tour of the British Fashion Council showrooms, where she got a firsthand look at the displays and was able to meet with various designers.

The Queen tours the showrooms to view the displays and meet designers @LondonFashionWk#LFWpic.twitter.com/JEGYqgncog — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 20, 2018

Her Majesty The Queen meets young people from ‘New Gen' – a British Fashion Council initiative that supports emerging talent. #LFW@LondonFashionWkpic.twitter.com/mYYp3pWk2w — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 20, 2018

The queen isn't the only royal who has made a fashion statement in London this month, however. On Sunday, Kate Middleton turned heads in a gorgeous green Jenny Packham gown and matching emerald jewelry for the BAFTAs, Britain's equivalent to the Oscars.

See the full look (and pics of her baby bump!) in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Pregnant Kate Middleton Pairs Royal Blue Coat With High Heels as She Returns Home to England

Kate Middleton Hopes to Preserve 'Appreciating Childhood' With New Victorian Photography Exhibit

Kate Middleton Wows in Green Gown at the BAFTAs Amid Actresses Wearing Black for Time's Up

Related Gallery