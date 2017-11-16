‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 8 Trailer Is Here! A New ‘Wife Brings New Drama -- Watch
Lisa Vanderpump and co. are back -- and seemingly cattier than ever!
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills don’t return until Dec. 19, but to hold fans over, Bravo has gifted us with the season eight trailer. Kyle Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley and Lisa Rinna all return to hold diamonds, alongside cast newbie Teddi Jo Mellencamp. Yes, as in John Cougar Mellencamp’s daughter -- and she looks to bring the drama, big time.
“Some of these women make it very hard to just feel at ease,” Teddi, a fitness coach, scoffs in a confessional. “I’m not gonna back down when I know I’m right.”
It looks like Teddi will bump heads with Erika, Dorit and Lisa Rinna -- at one point in the teaser, Erika says, “You have to cut the head off the devil,” seemingly about her new co-star! Check it all out here:
Erika Jayne Confirms 'RHOBH' Return (Exclusive)
It won’t be all drama, though -- expect some fun on the cast trips, which there appear to be a lot of. In the trailer alone, we get teased with New York City, Las Vegas, Tokyo and Berlin. It’s also all about career building, as Dorit launches her first fashion collection in years, Erika works on new music and Lisa Rinna does her best Kris Jenner impression, playing momager to budding model daughters Delilah Belle and Amelia Hamlin.
Camille Grammer is also back in the fold as a cast member for the first time since season three. While she’s not a full-time ‘Wife, expect her to pop up a lot this season.
“You'll see quite a bit of her, which I'm happy about,” Lisa Vanderpump spilled to ET at last week’s Vanderpump Dog Foundation gala, where she also said the season would be full of “mudslinging” and confessed to “loving” Teddi.
'RHOBH' Alum Camille Grammer Is Engaged!
“My fans are so supportive,” Lisa added. “I hate saying 'fans,’ but the people that support me so are protective, so yeah. I mean, they might jump a little bit, but it still was a great season for me. I had a wonderful time.”
“[Not like] two years ago, and four years ago,” she continued. “Four years ago, I left in the middle of the night. Oh god, yeah. But I've been there and back.”
For more on the new season, check out the video below. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns to Bravo on Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 9 p.m. ET.