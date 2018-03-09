'Real Housewives of New York City' Star Sonja Morgan's Dress Falls Off in Insane Wardrobe Malfunction

Hello, Sonja Morgan!

The Real Housewives of New York City star had an insane wardrobe malfunction at Luann de Lesseps' cabaret show on Thursday night, when she danced her wrap dress right off her body.

Morgan joined de Lesseps onstage for a performance of her song, "Money Can't Buy You Class." It was all fun and games until Morgan reached her microphone down to the audience, causing her dress to unravel, exposing her black underwear (but no bra), and giving the crowd a whole other show than the one they came for.

Ever the performer, Morgan just kept dancing, even when one audience member epically failed at trying to tie her dress back up. Thirty seconds later, she seemed to finally put her dress back in place -- while de Lesseps, sporting a sensible jumpsuit, continued the performance, oblivious to what was happening.

Still living for this moment from last night's #CountessAndFriends at @54Below, where @SonjatMorgan's dress unwrapped during her "Money Can't Buy You Class" rap performance. A legend! (Video by @isaachurwitz) pic.twitter.com/ppUHHFswjF — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) March 9, 2018

Morgan's got to have the most epic wardrobe malfunction of the year. See Bebe Rexha's GRAMMYs blunder in the video below.

