'RHONY' Star Luann de Lesseps Jokes About Her Disorderly Intoxication Arrest During Her Cabaret Debut

Luann de Lesseps has a sense of humor when it comes to her recent run-in with police.

The 52-year-old Real Housewives of New York star debuted her #CountessAndFriends cabaret show at Feinstein’s/54 Below in New York City on Tuesday, where she referenced her December arrest in Palm Beach, Florida, multiple times. De Lesseps was charged in January with the felony of resisting an officer with violence as well as misdemeanor charges of trespassing and disorderly intoxication, and she pleaded not guilty on Dec. 29.

The reality star recalled her Christmas Eve arrest to the audience, joking, "I can say I've learned one thing from this experience. Everyone should memorize three phone numbers you should call if you went to jail. Think about it. When you get arreted, they confiscate your cell phone."

“I had a list of songs but had to reconsider ‘Jailhouse Rock,'” de Lesseps also cracked during her show. “I fought the law and the law won. Crazy for thinking I could get out of those handcuffs.”

The mother of two opened the show with a cover of The Beatles' "With a Little Help From My Friends," with her RHONY co-stars Sonja Morgan and Kelly Bensimon in the audience. Morgan got onstage at one point, getting playful with de Lesseps.

De Lesseps had multiple outfit changes throughout the performance, showing off her fit physique.

Earlier this month, de Lesseps rejected a plea deal after being charged with a felony stemming from her December arrest. De Lesseps has previously apologized for the incident, pointing to her recent divorce for bringing up "buried emotions" -- she married Tom D'Agostino in a New Year's Eve ceremony in Palm Beach last year. Seven months later, she announced that they were going their separate ways, and their divorce was finalized one month later, on Sept. 18, 2017.

"I want to offer my most sincere apologies to anyone that I might have offended with my behavior," she tweeted. "This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being here brought up buried emotions. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018."

De Lesseps announced in December that she would be entering an alcohol treatment center following her arrest, and revealed last month that she was home from rehab and "doing great."

ET spoke to de Lesseps' RHONY co-star Bethenny Frankel in January, and Frankel praised her "resilient" friend.

"Luann's really a strong person. Before this, Luann [is] the most resilient person I know," Frankel told ET. "She just is one of these people that can take a hit and keep on going. But, she is very humble and she's introspective and a little bit spiritual. I definitely think she's reevaluating a lot of things in her life, which is amazing. You don't [know] when someone comes out how they're going to handle it and describe it."

