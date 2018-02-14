Luann de Lesseps Rejects Plea Deal in Felony Case

Luann de Lesseps has rejected a plea deal after being charged with a felony stemming from her December arrest.

A spokesperson for the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office tells ET that the state of Florida extended a plea offer to the 52-year-old reality star during a hearing on Wednesday, which she rejected. The defense waived a speedy trial and set a status check for April 13.

A rep for de Lesseps tells ET that "the case is still ongoing. It has been rescheduled in 30 days and all parties are still in discussion."

De Lesseps was charged last month with the felony of resisting an officer with violence as well as misdemeanor charges of trespassing and disorderly intoxication, stemming from her arrest in Palm Beach, Florida, on Dec. 24 at 1:25 a.m. local time. She was released on her own recognizance 10 hours later and pleaded not guilty on Dec. 29.

De Lesseps later took to Twitter to apologize for the incident, writing, "I want to offer my most sincere apologies to anyone that I might have offended with my behavior. This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being here brought up buried emotions. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018."

I want to offer my most sincere apologies to anyone that I might have offended with my behavior. This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being here brought up buried emotions. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018 — Luann de Lesseps (@CountessLuann) December 24, 2017

De Lesseps married Tom D'Agostino in a New Year's Eve ceremony in Palm Beach last year. Seven months later, she announced that they were going their separate ways, and their divorce was finalized one month later, on Sept. 18, 2017. De Lesseps announced in December that she would be entering an alcohol treatment center following her arrest, and revealed last month that she was home from rehab and "doing great."

Additional reporting by Amy Purnell.

RELATED CONTENT:

‘Real Housewives of New York City’ Star Luann de Lesseps Charged With Felony After December Arrest

Bethenny Frankel Calls Luann de Lesseps 'a Really Strong Person' Following Arrest (Exclusive)

Bethenny Frankel Talks Luann De Lesseps’ Recovery Following Arrest: ‘She’s Taking It Seriously’