Luann de Lesseps is apologizing following her arrest in Palm Beach, Florida.



The Real Housewives of New York City star took to Twitter on Sunday, just hours after she was released from the Palm Beach County Jail after being accused of disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest and battery on a law enforcement officer.

"I want to offer my most sincere apologies to anyone that I might have offended with my behavior," she wrote. "This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being here brought up buried emotions."



"I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018," she added.

De Lesseps married Tom D'Agostino in a New Year's Eve ceremony in Palm Beach last year. Seven months later, she announced that they were splitting up. The divorce was finalized one month later on Sept. 18.



As ET previously reported, de Lesseps was taken into the custody at 1:25 a.m. local time and was released on her own recognizance from the jail 10 hours later. An assistant state's attorney told the Palm Beach Post that ahead of the arrest, the 52-year-old reality star slammed a door, kicked at least one officer and said, "I'm going to kill you all."

