'Real Housewives' Superfan Jennifer Lawrence Met Lisa Rinna and It Was Amazing -- Pics!

The Mother! star is an outspoken fan of reality TV. In September, Lawrence joked that she's a "producer" on the Real Housewives franchise and in constant contact with Andy Cohen about it. "“I get really passionate, and I give him a lot of advice," she quipped.

She also managed to get a rather revealing interview from another major reality star, Kim Kardashian West, when she guest hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this month.

