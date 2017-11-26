'Real Housewives' Superfan Jennifer Lawrence Met Lisa Rinna and It Was Amazing -- Pics!
Jennifer Lawrence's love for the Real Housewives knows no bounds.
On Friday night, J-Law met Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna at a restaurant, and could barely contain herself.
The encounter was caught on social media by Rinna's 16-year-old daughter, Amelia Gray, whose Instagram Story showed Lawrence looking shocked with joy.
Gray shared another pic of the two hugging with the caption, "This is iconic Jennifer Lawrence looks like she's seen a ghost. I'm Done. Goodnight. Tuck. Me. In."
She also shared a shot of the stars taking a selfie together, calling it, "Twitter worthy."
The Mother! star is an outspoken fan of reality TV. In September, Lawrence joked that she's a "producer" on the Real Housewives franchise and in constant contact with Andy Cohen about it. "“I get really passionate, and I give him a lot of advice," she quipped.
She also managed to get a rather revealing interview from another major reality star, Kim Kardashian West, when she guest hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this month.
For more on J.Law's interviewing skills, watch the video below!
Kim K Talks Kanye West, Justin Bieber, O.J. Simpson & More With JLaw: Top 5 Moments!
Jennifer Lawrence Jokes She’s a ‘Real Housewives’ Producer, Has Axe-Throwing Competition on 'Tonight Show'
EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lawrence on Why She Chose a Kardashian Tent Over 'Housewives'