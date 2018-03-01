Reba McEntire Is ‘Disappointed’ No Women Were Nominated for ACM Entertainer of the Year Award (Exclusive)

Reba McEntire is more than up for the challenge of hosting the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards!

ET spoke with the 62-year-old country star on Thursday, after it was announced that she's hosting the 53rd ACMsairing on April 15 on CBS. Clearly, the gig is right up her alley, given her extensive hosting experience.

"I really enjoy hosting," McEntire tells ET. "It's very exciting, I love live television. So, to be able to know the ins and outs and who's doing what and be there for the rehearsals ... it's just fun."

McEntire is no stranger to the ACMS, seeing how she currently holds the record for the most wins -- racking up an incredible 16 awards total. The country icon admits she has a healthy sense of competition when it comes to clinching the well-deserved awards.

"Well, any time you win an award it just means kind of that everybody likes what you're doing," she reflects. "Everybody wants to be loved and accepted and I'm no exception to that. And so it's just a good feeling to win. ... I mean, my daddy was a world champion rodeo cowboy and so we're a very competitive bunch. And so when you get into that competition it's just fun to win."

McEntire's wins include being crowned Entertainer of the Year in 1994, and this year, she admits she's disappointed that all of the 2018 nominees -- Jason Aldean, Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban -- are male.

"It's dissapointing that there's no female in the Entertainer of the Year category," she says. "But the country music business is very cyclical. It'll go very traditional with the music or it will go very contemporary. The girls dominate or the boys dominate, so, it's coming around. I have faith."

As for what we can expect from this year's show, McEntire says she would like to approach none other than Dolly Parton for a duet. She's also looking forward to all the glamorous wardrobe changes.

"The last time I hosted was with Blake Shelton. I don't think he changed clothes one time and I gave him a lot of grief about that, but I've gotten my clothes ready," she says. "I've gotten six ready to go, one for the red carpet, and then for the show, and then in case something doesn't work or malfunctions, you've got one, you know, ready to go again."

Speaking of Shelton, McEntire also talked about his chemistry with new Voice coach Kelly Clarkson on the hit NBC show. McEntire has a personal relationship with Clarkson, given that the "Love So Soft" singer married her stepson, Brandon Blackstock -- who is also Shelton's longtime manager. McEntire split from Blackstock's father, Narvel, in 2015.

"I've been on the road, but I knew this was going to be the perfect thing for Kelly Clarkson on The Voice with Blake because they're buddies, they're managed by the same person, so it's going to be a lot of fun to watch them sparring on the stage," she says.

She's also definitely still close with Clarkson, and shares that it's more than OK for the singer to name-drop her when it comes to convincing contestants to pick her has a coach!

"Absolutely," McEntire replied when asked if she approves of Clarkson's tactic. "I'm her momma-in-law. It's cute."

ET spoke to Shelton and Clarkson last month, when they talked about their competitiveness with one another on The Voice.

"Give me a break. I don't even have a manager when she's on this show," Shelton cracked, referring to Blackstock.

"I put out," Clarkson quipped back. "So, I've got you on that!"

