Reba McEntire to Host the 2018 ACM Awards

Reba McEntire is returning as the host of the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards!

Aside from her big gig,McEntire was on hand to announce some of the 2018 ACM award nominations on CBS This Morning on Thursday. ET's own Nancy O'Dell announced additional nominees on ETonline.com.

The 62-year-old singer is no stranger to hosting big events or this award show as she has hosted 14 times previously.

Last November, she also hosted the 2017 CMA Country Christmas special, which included performances by Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Brett Eldredge, Trisha Yearwood, Luke Bryan, Dustin Lynch, Dan + Shay, Lady Antebellum and CB30.

The ACMs airs on Sunday, April 15 at 8/7c on CBS.

ET last spoke with McEntire at the GRAMMYs in January, which she attended with her boyfriend, Anthony "Skeeter" Lasuzzo. Watch the video below to see the couple adorably talk about their relationship!

RELATED CONTENT:

Reba McEntire Is KFC's Newest Colonel Sanders -- See the Pics!

EXCLUSIVE: Reba McEntire Won't Be an 'American Idol' Judge -- But Would 'Love' a 'Reba' Revival!

Reba McEntire Shares Hilarious Throwback Pic: 'I Was Hipster Before Hipster Wasn't Cool'

Related Gallery