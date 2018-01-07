Reese Witherspoon Says 'One Awards Show Can't Change Everything,' Explains Need for Time's Up (Exclusive)

The 2018 Golden Globes was a coming out party for the Time's Up initiative -- but it won't be the last time the movement makes a statement.

ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with Reese Witherspoon and Eva Longoria on the red carpet ahead of the awards show, where they discussed the reasons why they decided to form the collective to defend and advocate for those experiencing inequality in the workplace, and admitted that Sunday's event was just the beginning.

"We wear black for so many reasons. We wear black to say time's up on the imbalance of power and abuse of power. We wear black for all the women and whistleblowers that came forward: Asia Argento, Rosanna Arquette, Ashley Judd, Olivia Munn, Gabrielle Union, Terry Crews," Longoria said.

"Anthony Rapp, people who were so brave to tell their stories first and we're standing here because of the courage they had and also, women in all industries and men in all industries that are standing up and saying enough with discrimination and harassment and abuse," Witherspoon added. "We deserve equality and time is up."

The women admitted that they've been working tirelessly on the movement and that it's taken a village -- but also that things aren't going to change after Sunday night.

"We have four full-time jobs, and three of them are Time's Up," Longoria shared. "When you get women to do something, it gets done, and we are linked in arms with all the women here, and we are linked in arms with all industries."

"Four hundred people across so many cities, and this has been such a group effort by executives and directors and producers and incredible men who have stepped up and given their money and given their time," Witherspoon said.

"And a lot of activists, who we just continue to learn from," Longoria continued. "I mean, we're activists in our own right, but these women, some of them are here tonight, we're building upon their work. They've been saying this for years. We're not bringing a voice to the voiceless. We're just amplifying those who have been saying this year after year after year and decade after decade."

"We hope people know that one awards show can't change everything, but this can be a start and hopefully this will spread to all industries," Witherspoon concluded.

