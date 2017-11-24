Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Phillippe Makes Her Debut in Paris -- See the Stunning Video!
Ava Phillippe is a debutante!
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's daughter made her debut at le Bal des Débutantes at the Peninsula Paris hotel in France on Saturday. The stunning 18-year-old was escorted by Maharaja Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur, and wore a stunning gold Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown.
Phillippe and Singh then took the floor to perform an elegant waltz set to a La La Land tune.
Of course, Witherspoon proudly posed at the event with her gorgeous daughter.
Phillippe is the latest in celebrity daughters to debut at le Bal. Created by Ophelie Renouard in 1992, the event has attracted debutantes from Kyra Kennedy, daughter of Robert Kennedy Jr., and Romy David, daughter of comedian Larry David. This year's ball benefitted the Seleni Institute, a New York-based center for women's mental health.
Phillippe, who was one of six American debutantes out of a total of 20, arrived in Paris with her family on Tuesday, and spent Thanksgiving in the City of Light. Both Witherspoon and Phillippe took to Instagram to share pics of their celebration abroad.
Though Phillippe debuted on Saturday, she's no stranger to the spotlight. The teen has accompanied her look-alike mom to several red carpet events over the years -- and always makes us do a double take!
See more in the video below.
