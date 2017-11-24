Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Phillippe Makes Her Debut in Paris -- See the Stunning Video!

Phillippe is the latest in celebrity daughters to debut at le Bal. Created by Ophelie Renouard in 1992, the event has attracted debutantes from Kyra Kennedy, daughter of Robert Kennedy Jr., and Romy David, daughter of comedian Larry David. This year's ball benefitted the Seleni Institute, a New York-based center for women's mental health.

Phillippe, who was one of six American debutantes out of a total of 20, arrived in Paris with her family on Tuesday, and spent Thanksgiving in the City of Light. Both Witherspoon and Phillippe took to Instagram to share pics of their celebration abroad.