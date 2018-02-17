Revisiting Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's Best Fashion Moments

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have called it quits after two and a half years of marriage but the memories of the twosome together remain fresh in our minds -- especially when it comes to the couple's fashion.

The former Friends star has always had a natural glow and with Theroux's edgy ruggedness, the two just couldn't escape the camera's flashes whether they were on a red carpet or stepping out for a date night. Style-wise, the couple naturally complemented one another -- and more than a handful of times wore matching ensembles.

As we say goodbye to this Hollywood couple, ET revisits Aniston and Theroux's best fashion moments.

Red Carpet Glamour

Back in 2012, the newly-engaged couple began attending black-tie affairs and at the 26th American Cinematheque Award Gala in Beverly Hills on Nov.15 they arrived in coordinating black and white ensembles.

For the twosome's first Oscars on Feb. 23, 2013, Aniston stunned in a strapless red Valentino ball gown with a dramatic skirt, while the Leftovers star opted for a sleek black tux with a black bow tie.

At the 20th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards on Jan. 15, 2015, Aniston took a style cue from her man and suited up for the awards ceremony. The Emmy winner turned heads in a plunging deep red Gucci two-piece with no bra.

Aniston and Theroux took red carpet glamour to the next level at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. The stunning couple commanded attention upon arrival, with the Cake star channeling old Hollywood in an Atelier Versace gown.

Two years later at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, they once again oozed sex appeal in all-black. Aniston looked better than ever in a skin-flaunting beaded Atelier Versace gown with Swarovski crystals, plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.

Leather never looked so good! Showing off their sultry side, Aniston and Theroux wore all-black leather ensembles at the LVxKOONS' exhibition at Musee du Louvre in Paris, France on April 11, 2017. The Zoolander actor arrived in tight leather pants, while the brunette beauty sizzled in a leather bustier.

Later in the week, Theroux opted for a casually cool look that included black skinny jeans, a red shirt with black striped shirt and blazer at the Festival Serie Mania Opening Night, in Paris, France on April 13, 2017. Aniston complemented her hubby my wearing a form-fitting black dress with a ruffled hemline.

On Point Street Style

The couple not only shined on the red carpet! Their every day looks also warranted attention.

Since the beginning of their romance, the lovebirds weren't afraid to wear matching ensembles. In 2011, the couple was spotted on multiple occasions wearing similar leather jackets and dark aviators while taking a stroll around West Village in New York City.

Opposites attract! Theroux has always rocked an edgier look, sticking to leather jackets, boots and jeans, while Aniston is perfectly put together in business casual, California-cool attire.

The two continued to stick to their unique tastes -- Aniston looked effortlessly beautiful in a simple black jumpsuit while Theroux donned skinny jeans and a black-and-white striped shirt.

But the couple didn't always stick to dark tones. For a shopping trip to Chanel in Paris, France, last year, the duo stepped out in beige and tan coats.

The pair's coordinating outfits will be greatly missed.

