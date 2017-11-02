‘RHOC’ Star Peggy Sulahian Shares Heartbreaking Reason Why It Was Hard to Explain Cancer Battle (Exclusive)

Peggy Sulahian is setting the record straight: yes, she did have breast cancer.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star’s diagnosis confused her co-stars this season, as Peggy regularly alternated between saying she had “abnormal cells” to full-blown cancer.

“The reason they’re very confused is because ... they wanted to interrogate,” Peggy tells ET. “I did have it. So when you’re questioning it, you’re still not understanding what I’m telling you.”

Peggy says she and her husband, Diko, avoided using the word “cancer” as much as possible in order to downplay the seriousness of her condition. They did not want to scare their three children or extended family, even after Peggy underwent a double mastectomy. The 44-year-old reality star says people who question her diagnosis simply don’t know the scope of her story.

“When I say this happened, this happened,” Peggy says. “You need to know all the obstacles I had gone through.”

“My father passed away two weeks prior to my cancer [diagnosis],” she shares. “They wanted to push me into surgery and he didn’t even know about it. He was in the hospital and all of a sudden, he started to, like, go bad and one thing led to another. I had to bury him, [then] get into surgery.”