Rihanna Rocks Two Stylish Leather Looks in One Day

Rihanna had a fashion-forward day!

The "Work" singer looked fierce in not one but two stylish leather ensembles on Thursday.

RiRi first rocked an all-white outfit, including a Calvin Klein jacket, Tom Ford Spring 2018 top and skirt and thigh-high Off-White "For Walking" boots, at the annual Top Dawg Entertainment holiday concert and toy give away in Watts, California.

The brunette beauty accessorized with Gentle Monster sunglasses, D'Orazio & Associates ring and bracelets and Chopard and Chrome Hearts Official jewelry.

Later that night, Rihanna attended Jay-Z's Los Angeles show at The Forum and wore a black Dior mini-dress with a matching coat and strappy Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.

Earlier this week, Rihanna was seen in the new Ocean's 8 trailer. Watch the clip below.

