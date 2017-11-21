Rihanna Is the Ultimate Chameleon in 3 Drastically Different 'Vogue Paris' Covers
Rihanna can do it all!
The 29-year-old singer singer proves her versatility in not one, not two, but three drastically different covers of Vogue Paris' December issue.
RiRi took to Instagram on Monday to debut the stunning covers. She also serves as guest editor for the issue.
"@VogueParis #GuestEditor for December issue! 3 photographers, 3 editorials, 3 covers!" she captioned the first of the covers, in which she dons a bright ensemble, shag coat and striking eye liner.
The "Diamonds" singer goes black-and-white for cover No. 2, leaning into the camera wearing sassy fringe bangs.
Rihanna channels iconic French fashion in the third shot, sporting a bold red lip and black leather beret.
The singer definitely has an eye for style. Rihanna will co-chair next year's Met Gala at the New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art with Amal Clooney, Donatella Versace and Anna Wintour.
