Rihanna Is the Ultimate Chameleon in 3 Drastically Different 'Vogue Paris' Covers

Rihanna can do it all!

The 29-year-old singer singer proves her versatility in not one, not two, but three drastically different covers of Vogue Paris' December issue.

RiRi took to Instagram on Monday to debut the stunning covers. She also serves as guest editor for the issue.

"@VogueParis #GuestEditor for December issue! 3 photographers, 3 editorials, 3 covers!" she captioned the first of the covers, in which she dons a bright ensemble, shag coat and striking eye liner.