Rita Ora Teases 'Fifty Shades Freed' Collaboration With Liam Payne

Zayn Malik collaborated with Taylor Swift on a song for Fifty Shades Darker, and now another One Direction member is getting a piece of the Fifty Shades pie!

Rita Ora, who stars in the series as Mia Grey, took to Twitter on Thursday to tease her collab with Liam Payne on a song for the upcoming Fifty Shades Freed. The 27-year-old singer first shared a mysterious photo of herself and Payne staring into the camera, before posting a video previewing the music.

"Something special #ForYou coming in January... #FiftyShadesFreed @liampayne," she captioned the post.

Ora is gearing up to release her first album in five years, and recently sat down with ET to discuss what it was like to step back in the studio again -- and reconnect with some of her old friends, like Ed Sheeran.

"It's finally been a moment where I can actually just really show off my musical talent with some of the most amazing people that I've met in this journey. And I just felt like, as humble as I can say this, it's about time," she said. "I do really feel that, so I'm so happy that everybody kind of loves the songs. Everyone's just really being positive, so it's lovely."

