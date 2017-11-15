'Riverdale' Reveals Toni Topaz Is Bisexual – Who Should She Date Next? Star Madelaine Petsch Weighs In!

On Sweetwater Secrets, ET's Riverdale-themed YouTube series, we've been pitching that Toni Topaz and Cheryl Blossom could be a bombshell of a couple -- and we asked Morgan's real-life BFF and Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch her thoughts on the potential pairing!

"I have no idea where all of this came from. All of a sudden I feel like in the last month it's been like, 'Choni! Choni! Choni!' and I'm just like, 'I don't know where you guys got this idea from,'" the red-headed beauty revealed. "But anything's possible in Riverdale!"

Regardless of Toni's onscreen love interests, Petsch stressed that she wants Riverdale viewers to stop taking their shipper frustrations out on the actors' social media accounts.

"Just a friendly reminder, guys – we are not the characters that we play on the show," Petsch added. "My best friend is Toni Topaz aka Vanessa Morgan and she's been getting a lot of hate, so let's all be nice to the actresses please!"

