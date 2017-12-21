Robert De Niro Rocks Platform Shoes to Appear Taller Than Al Pacino on Set: Pic

Robert De Niro had to resort to a little movie magic on set in New York City on Wednesday.

The 74-year-old actor is starring alongside Al Pacino in director Martin Scorsese's mob drama, The Irishman, and wore high platform shoes to appear much taller than Pacino. Both were dressed formally for winter, sporting coats and ties.

Interestingly enough, De Niro -- who's 5'10" -- is already naturally taller than Pacino, who's 5'7".

De Niro plays a labor union official with mob connections, who recalls his possible involvement in the slaying of American labor union leader Jimmy Hoffa (Pacino). The ensemble cast also includes Jesse Plemons, Bobby Cannavale, Joe Pesci, Harvey Keitel and Ray Romano. The film is set to hit theaters in 2019.

De Niro had us all cracking up in February, when the legendary actor passionately responded to "mean tweets" on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Watch below:

