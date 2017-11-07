Roy Halladay's Fans and Former Teammates Mourn the Baseball Icon's Death With Outpouring of Heartfelt Tributes

Halladay's career spanned 15 years, during which time he pitched for the Toronto Blue Jays -- from 1998 to 2009 -- and then for the Philadelphia Phillies until his retirement in 2013.

The eight-time All-Star racked up an impressive legacy during his years on the mound, including two Cy Young Awards, making him one of only six players ever to win the coveted honor in both the American League and the National League.

In May 2010, Halladay made history when he pitched a perfect game against the Florida Marlins -- a feat that has only been accomplished 21 times in the history of modern baseball.

Later that season, he became only the second player ever to pitch a no-hitter in the post-season, against the Cincinnati Reds. The epic demonstrations marked the very first time a pitcher has ever thrown both a perfect game and a no-hitter in the same season.

His raw statistics speak to just how amazing he was as a pitcher. Halladay threw 67 complete games during his career, 49 of which he pitched during his 11 seasons playing for the Blue Jays. Since he left, the entire pitching rotation for the Blue Jays have pitched a combined total of 33 complete games. And these are just some of the mind-blowing statistics that show what a competitive and talented ballplayer he really was.