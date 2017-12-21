'Royals' Creator Mark Schwahn Fired Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

Mark Schwahn has officially been fired from the E! drama, The Royals, amid sexual harassment allegations, ET has learned.

"We have concluded our investigation and Mark will not be returning to The Royals," Lionsgate said in a statement on Thursday. "The fourth season of the show has already completed production and will air as scheduled on E! in the spring."

The creator and executive producer was suspended in November following public accusations of sexual misconduct from his time on One Tree Hill.

Last month, Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton and "all of the female cast members" and several female crew members wrote an open letter supporting OTH staff writer Audrey Wauchope and her writing partner, Rachel Spector, after they accused the showrunner of sexual harassment during their time on the WB/CW series.

"Many of us were, to varying degrees, manipulated psychologically and emotionally," the joint letter claimed. "More than one of us is still in treatment for post-traumatic stress. Many of us were put in uncomfortable positions and had to swiftly learn to fight back, sometimes physically, because it was made clear to us that the supervisors in the room were not the protectors they were supposed to be."

Additionally, male co-stars like Bryan Greenberg also opened up to ET last week about supporting the women who spoke out.

"I was in shock by the allegations, because I wasn't really aware of any of that happening," Greenberg, who played Jake Jaglieski on the show from 2003 to 2006, said. "I wasn't privy to it. I wasn't a regular on that show, so I was just kind of on and off for a couple years, so I'd fly in and fly out when I was done shooting. I didn't live there. I wasn't really close to any of that. But when there's that many women coming forward and saying something, I mean, you have to take that seriously."

"I talked to some of the actresses, and I got their side of the story," he continued. "And then I felt compelled to just stand by them. That's the worst feeling, is just not knowing, and feeling like you could have done something and you didn't know. But the fact that they didn't feel comfortable in telling me or anybody until years later, that's why I'm so supportive of them."

For another actress who has recently opened up about her experience with sexual misconduct, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Bryan Greenberg on Why He Supported His 'One Tree Hill' Co-Stars Over Mark Schwahn Scandal (Exclusive)

Hilarie Burton Reveals Alleged Sexual Abuse by 'One Tree Hill' Creator Mark Schwahn

Mark Schwahn Suspended From 'The Royals' in Wake of Sexual Harassment Allegations by 'One Tree Hill' Stars