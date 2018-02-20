Ryan Reynolds Shares Sweet Photos From Make-a-Wish Set Visit to 'Deadpool 2'

Ryan Reynolds may play a merc with a mouth, but he couldn't have a bigger heart.

The 41-year-old actor took to Instagram on Monday to share sweet photos from the Children's Wish Foundation and the Make-a-Wish Foundation's visits to the set of Deadpool 2.

"One of the best parts of playing the Big Red Jackass is welcoming @makeawishamerica and @childrenswishfoundation onto set," Reynolds captioned the slideshow. "Deadpool kicked Cancer in the taint, but these kids do it for real every day."

"These foundations make dreams come true for a lot of of super-brave kids. They also make dreams come true for parents, who just wanna see their kid smile," he added. "HUGE thanks to our Prop Master, Dan Sissons, for making sure every kid left with his/her own sword. (Bamboo versions. Not stabby-stabby versions.) 🇨🇦⚔️."

This isn't the first time Reynolds has helped make kids' dreams come true with Make-a-Wish. The foundation introduced him to a young fan named Connor McGrath while he was filming the first Deadpool movie, not long before he lost his battle with cancer.

"He was smart. He was funny. And not just funny 'for a kid' -- or funny 'for a person battling something awful.' He was unqualified funny," Reynolds wrote in a Facebook tribute to the 13-year-old, who died in April 2016. "He had that...thing. That thing you see in great performers or comedy writers."

"Because of his wish, Connor was the first person to see Deadpool. I traveled up to Edmonton, Alberta, to surprise him with a rough cut of the film. There were still huge sections with wires we hadn't yet painted out, jokes which weren't working (and still aren't) and green screens," he continued. "Connor didn't seem to mind. And I'd never felt luckier to get to be Wade Wilson."

