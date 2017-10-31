Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa Face Swap, Michael Strahan Is Thor and Hoda Kotb Is Blake Shelton for Halloween!

The men and women of morning shows got Halloween started early!

On Tuesday, a slew of daytime TV hosts pulled out all the stops with their clever costumes, which included superheroes, country crooners and face swaps.

The hosts of the Today show paid homage to country music with Matt Lauer dressed as Dolly Parton, Savannah Guthrie as Kenny Rogers, Al Roker as Willie Nelson, Hoda Kotb as Blake Shelton, Kathie Lee Gifford as Miley Cyrus, Carson Daly as Billy Ray Cyrus and Megyn Kelly as Shania Twain.