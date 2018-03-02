Ryan Seacrest Hosts Oscars Red Carpet Pre-Show Following Sexual Harassment Allegations

Ryan Seacrest headed to work on Sunday for the 90th Academy Awards.

It was uncertain as to whether Seacrest would step down from his duties as a red carpet host for E!'s pre-show after his former personal stylist, Suzie Hardy, came forward alleging that he sexually harassed her on several occasions while they worked together from 2007 to 2013. Seacrest has vehemently denied all allegations.

A few days prior to the Oscars, Page Six reported that, according to their sources, producers would be prearranging the TV host's interviews on the carpet with "friendly stars who won’t surprise him with uncomfortable comments."

After the Oscars, Seacrest is to be the first person to speak with awards show host Jimmy Kimmel.

Also last week, Kelly Ripa defended Seacrest's character while the two were hosting Live With Kelly and Ryan. "I just want you to know, you are a privilege to work with and I adore you," she said as the audience applauded. "Speaking on behalf of all of us here, I know what an easy, professional, great person you are, and I feel very, very lucky to work with you each and every day."

Ripa and Seacrest also did a special Oscars pre-show on Friday's episode of Live, which included recorded segments from celebrities recalling their favorite moments from the awards ceremony.

As ET previously reported, Hardy first accused Seacrest of sexual harassment last November, and he immediately denied the allegations, calling them "reckless." He also addressed her claims in a guest column for The Hollywood Reporter last month, where he said he was "wrongly accused of harassment."

Hardy detailed the sexual harassment allegations she made against the 43-year-old TV personality in a story published on Variety's website last Monday. The news outlet reported a letter was obtained from Hardy's attorney, which was allegedly written last November and addressed to cable channel E!, its corporate parent NBCUniveral and to Seacrest. According to Variety, Hardy alleged that the host subjected her to "years of unwanted sexual aggression."

Seacrest denied the detailed allegations in a statement sent out the following day, and reiterated his support of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements. He also stressed that in his case, he was "investigated by an independent third-party" which "found insufficient evidence to support the claims." In a statement to ET, an E! spokesperson called the network's investigation into the allegations against Seacrest "extremely comprehensive and thorough."

The Oscars are taking place at the the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, and will air live at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PST on ABC.

