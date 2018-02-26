Oscars 2018: How to Watch the Livestream Online

We're just days away from the 90th Academy Awards!

Before the stars hit the red carpet wearing their Sunday best, take a look at ET's guide on how to watch and what to expect on Hollywood's big night.

Where and When: The Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 4, at the the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, and will air live at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PST on ABC.

How to Watch: The awards show can also be livestreamed on ABC Go and the ABC app. In addition, YouTube TV, Sling TV, DirecTV and Playstation Vue will stream the Oscars through ABC, and it will also be available on Hulu a day later.

http://abc.go.com/shows/oscars

http://abc.go.com/

http://abc.go.com/apps

Who's hosting?: Late-night TV personality and comedian Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the Oscars for a second year in a row.

His return to the stage comes after the infamous Best Picture mix-up from last year's awards ceremony, when Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway declared La La Land the Best Picture winner when really it was Moonlight.

While on Monday's Good Morning America, Kimmel was asked if there are new precautions in place to make sure a similar mistake will not happen again. "The biggest safeguard there is that this company, PricewaterhouseCoopers, will literally have to go out of business if they do it a second time," he quipped. "So, I think they'll have to be very, very careful."