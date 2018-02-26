Oscars 2018: How to Watch the Livestream Online
We're just days away from the 90th Academy Awards!
Before the stars hit the red carpet wearing their Sunday best, take a look at ET's guide on how to watch and what to expect on Hollywood's big night.
Where and When: The Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 4, at the the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, and will air live at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PST on ABC.
How to Watch: The awards show can also be livestreamed on ABC Go and the ABC app. In addition, YouTube TV, Sling TV, DirecTV and Playstation Vue will stream the Oscars through ABC, and it will also be available on Hulu a day later.
Who's hosting?: Late-night TV personality and comedian Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the Oscars for a second year in a row.
His return to the stage comes after the infamous Best Picture mix-up from last year's awards ceremony, when Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway declared La La Land the Best Picture winner when really it was Moonlight.
While on Monday's Good Morning America, Kimmel was asked if there are new precautions in place to make sure a similar mistake will not happen again. "The biggest safeguard there is that this company, PricewaterhouseCoopers, will literally have to go out of business if they do it a second time," he quipped. "So, I think they'll have to be very, very careful."
Who Is Performing: Mary J. Blige, Common and Gael Garcia Bernal are among those set to perform Oscar-nominated songs on Sunday, along with Andra Day, Natalia LaFourcade, Miguel, Keala Settle and Sufjan Stevens.
Bernal, LaFourcade and Miguel will be performing "Remember Me" from Coco, while Settle will sing "This Is Me" from The Greatest Showman and Stevens will perform "Mystery of Love" from Call Me by Your Name.
As for Blige, she will sing "Mighty River" from Mudbound, while Common and Day will be performing "Stand Up for Something" from the Thurgood Marshall biopic Marshall.
Who Is Nominated: A complete list of nominees can be viewed here, but the most-nominated film of 2018, by no small number, is Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water, which earned 13 nominations -- one shy of tying the record currently held by All About Eve, Titanic and La La Land.
Dunkirk follows with eight nominations and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri trails that with seven. This year's nominations also mark plenty of milestones: Timothée Chalamet is the youngest Best Actor nominee in 75 years, while Christopher Plummer is the oldest acting nominee ever; the first female nominee for Best Cinematography (Mudbound's Rachel Morrison), and the fifth female director (Greta Gerwig) and fifth black director (Jordan Peele) nominated for Best Director; and a record-setting 21st Oscar nomination for Meryl Streep.
ET's Red Carpet coverage: You can catch all of ET's coverage right here on ETonline.com as well as Twitter (@etnow), Facebook and Instagram (@entertainmenttonight).
In addition to the red carpet, ET will also be hitting up the after-parties and recapping all of the best post-Oscars moments both on ETonline and on Monday's episode of Entertainment Tonight.
