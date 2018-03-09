Sam Smith Compares Kissing His Boyfriend Brandon Flynn to Ursula in PDA Pics

Sam Smith is finally breaking his silence over those PDA-filled pics of him and his boyfriend, Brandon Flynn, intensely making out.

"It was a joke, as a joke we were attacking each other,” the 25-year-old singer said in an interview on BBC Radio 1’s Breakfast Show With Nick Grimshaw on Friday. "We were just waiting outside the shop while my sister got cigarettes. I was just joking. I was literally licking his eyeballs."

“He looks like Ursula sucking the voice out of Ariel," Smith jokingly added. "It's so embarrassing."

In January, the couple was spotted mid-smooch while strolling the streets of New York City. Flynn, who stars in 13 Reasons Why, reacted to comments made of his and Smith's passionate kiss after an Instagram account posted a screenshot of a tweet poking fun at the couple.

“Congratulations to Sam Smith on what looks like his first ever kiss,” the tweet read.



Flynn commented on the post, adding a simple crying emoji.

Earlier this year, Smith gushed about his new relationship, telling V Magazine that he "deserves to be happy."

"On a personal level, I’m in a relationship right now and for the first time, I think I deserve to be happy," the Brit expressed earlier this year. "I’m actually asking myself if I’m going to be writing some happy love songs soon."

For more on the adorable twosome, watch below.

