Samuel L. Jackson and Judge Judy Have a 'Dope' Time Hanging Out: Pic!

This is a squad you don't want to mess with.

On Saturday, Samuel L. Jackson and Judge Judy Sheindlin shared a friendly meal together, which Jackson shared on Instagram.

"Dinner with a Boss!! Always Dope connecting with Judge Judy!" he wrote in the caption.

The Avengers: Infinity War star and TV's top rated judge have apparently been friends for some time.

Jackson explained the origin of their bond on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last year, saying they met at Jackson's agent's house, and that his lawyer's husband works with Sheindlin. But the kinship really kicked off when they both tried to quit smoking.

"And when Judy stopped smoking, she made me stop smoking. She sent me to her doctor in White Plains, who actually treats you with sodium pentothal and I quit smoking," he said.

The 69-year-old also revealed that they've traveled rather extensively together. "I've had tea with Judy at the Dorchester in London," he dished. "And hang out and fly back and forth cross country with her on planes. Judy's awesome."

Jackson also praised Sheindlin's status as TV's highest paid personality. "She's straight up clocking dollars," he said.

The tough talking actor can next be seen in Avengers: Infinity War, in theaters on April 27th. And his equally tough pal Judge Judy can be seen weekdays on your local CBS affiliate.

