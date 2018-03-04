Sandra Bullock Reveals ‘Ocean’s 8’ Cast Have ‘Lovefest’ on Text Chain (Exclusive)

Perhaps there’s no cast as tight as the stars of the upcoming Ocean’s 8, the all-female spinoff of the Ocean’s Eleven franchise.

While on the red carpet at the 90th annual Academy Awards, star Sandra Bullock revealed that she and her co-stars -- Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter -- have quite the infamous text chain.

“We don’t realize we could be hacked. We don’t realize we probably shouldn’t say those things, so we’re very open,” Bullock said, adding that the chain has allowed them all to bond “over being moms, working hard, aging, not aging and being fearful.”

Not stopping there, the actress, who is presenting during Sunday’s ceremony, said making the film was “just a great lovefest” and that “we all really value [each] others’ support because they try to keep us ladies apart for so many years … so we’re sort of are hanging on tightly because we don’t want it to be where they pull us apart again.”

The Oscar winner also revealed what it would take for her to own a mini van, explaining that if she could “trick [it] out … where I thought I’d look sexy in it, I would do it.” But with only two kids -- Louis and Laila -- she said that “you don’t have to get a mini van yet.”

