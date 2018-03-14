Sarah Hyland Says Boyfriend Wells Adams 'Knows' What Engagement Ring She Wants (Exclusive)

Could Sarah Hyland be getting the final rose from her Bachelorette alum boyfriend, Wells Adams, sometime soon?

The Modern Family star, 27, spoke with ET’s Lauren Zima at the Lorraine Schwartz launch of The Eye Bangles -- the new addition to her signature Against the Evil Eye Collection -- at The H. Wood Group's Delilah Restaurant in West Hollywood on Tuesday night.

Hyland made it clear that she’s thought about the kind of engagement ring she’d eventually want one day.

“Um, I’m a 27-year-old woman, of course I have,” she told ET laughing. “I’m a 27-year-old woman at a jeweler’s event, of course I have.”

And though Adams wasn’t by her side at the event due to some work in Nashville, Tenn., Hyland noted that he’s well aware of what she wants in a ring.

“He knows what it is, so it’s fine,” the actress said of her beau.

Flying solo at Tuesday's event didn't stop Hyland from hitting the dance floor. She busted a move to Usher's "Yeah" with her co-star Sofia Vergara and fellow celebs Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Rita Ora, an eyewitness tells ET.

Hyland and Adams first went public with their romance last Halloween, attending a costume party together. Hyland, a longtime Bachelor Nation fan, has watched episodes of this past season with her man.

And for Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s controversial finale earlier this month, she recapped the show live on her Instagram Stories. So what does she think of winner-turned-reject Becca Kufrin being named the next Bachelorette?

“I think it’s great as long as she’s ready for it, and she seems to be ready for it, so I’m really excited,” Hyland told ET of Kufrin. “As she likes to say, ‘Let’s do the damn thing already!’ I want a glass of wine with that engraved in it.”

