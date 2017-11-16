Sarah Silverman Emotionally Addresses Close Friend Louis C.K.'s Sexual Harassment Scandal

Sarah Silverman is still coming to terms with accusations of sexual misconduct against her close friend, comedian Louis C.K.

Silverman addresssed "the elephant masturbating in the room" in a monologue on her Hulu show, I Love You, America, after multiple women went on the record to accuse C.K. of either asking to masturbate in front of them, or masturbating in front of them without their consent. Silverman was visibly emotional in the deeply personal monologue, acknowledging that C.K. has been a close friend of hers for over two decades.

"Let's just say it, I'm talking about Louis," Silverman said bluntly when discussing the sexual harassment scandals currently rocking the entertainment industry. "And in full disclosure, I'm still processing all of this s**t. One of my best friends of over 25 years, Louis C.K., masturbated in front of women. He wielded his power with women in f**ked-up ways. Sometimes to the point where they left comedy entirely."

"I can couch this with heartwarming stories of our friendship and what a great dad he is, but that's totally irrelevant isn't it?" she continued. "Yes. It is. It's a real mindf**k."