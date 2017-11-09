'Scandal': Quinn & Charlie's Wedding Day Is Finally Here -- But Did Quinn Get Cold Feet?

Warning: Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you haven't watched Thursday's episode of Scandal.

Quinn and Charlie's wedding day finally arrived on Thursday night's Scandal -- but only one thing was missing: the bride.

Last week's shocking cliffhanger ending saw the deaths of President Rashad and his niece on the tarmac before they took off on a flight back to Bashran, but Quinn Perkins was the on the case. The only problem? Their deaths were ordered by none other than Olivia Pope.

That's right, Olivia has gone to dark side, revealing to Quinn that she ordered the explosion the night before her associate was all set to say "I do" to Charlie (in the cutest wedding ever at QPA, might we add). Despite their icy face off, the crew all turned out for the fete the next day -- everyone except for Quinn.