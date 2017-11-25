Scott Weinger Pays Tribute to 'Aladdin' on Film's 25th Anniversary -- See His Sweet Post!

It may be a whole new world, but Scott Weinger still has love forAladdin.

The 42-year-old actor, who voiced the charming Prince Ali in the 1992 animated movie, took to social media on Saturday to pay tribute to the Disney classic on the 25th anniversary of its release.

"Hey Princess @lindalarkinofficial can you believe #Aladdin was released 25 years ago today? I’d lie to you about being a prince just to fly you around the world on a Magic Carpet all over again ❤️❤️ ," Weinger captioned a throwback pic of him and his former co-star Linda Larkin who voiced Princess Jasmine.