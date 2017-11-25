Scott Weinger Pays Tribute to 'Aladdin' on Film's 25th Anniversary -- See His Sweet Post!
It may be a whole new world, but Scott Weinger still has love forAladdin.
The 42-year-old actor, who voiced the charming Prince Ali in the 1992 animated movie, took to social media on Saturday to pay tribute to the Disney classic on the 25th anniversary of its release.
"Hey Princess @lindalarkinofficial can you believe #Aladdin was released 25 years ago today? I’d lie to you about being a prince just to fly you around the world on a Magic Carpet all over again ❤️❤️ ," Weinger captioned a throwback pic of him and his former co-star Linda Larkin who voiced Princess Jasmine.
Additionally, Mena Massoud, the actor who is set to portray Aladdin in Disney's live-action version, also paid homage to his new character.
"Happy 25th Anniversary boo! Crazy to think that when I was a one year-old this story of #Aladdin came to life. And now, 25 years later, I have the honor & privilege to help re-tell this magical #Disney story once again. Get cozy & give it a watch tonight peeps!" he wrote.
The live-action version of Aladdin will arrive in theaters on May 24, 2019. The musical will also star Will Smith as the Genie, Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar.
In September, Smith shared the first cast picture from the set of the film. For more on the upcoming remake, watch below.
