Sean 'Diddy' Combs Says He 'Was Only Joking' About Changing His Name to 'Brother Love'

Well, it was fun while it lasted.

Sean "Diddy" Combs, aka P. Diddy, aka Puff Daddy, aka Puffy, caused a stir on the internet this week when he seemingly introduced yet another moniker to his persona, Love aka Brother Love. The 48-year-old media mogul took to Twitter on Tuesday to dispel any notion that this was anything other than a bit of good fun.

"Today, I've come to the conclusion that you CANNOT play around with the internet," Diddy captioned the video, where he told fans, "Due to the overwhelming response to the media out there, and just to not wanting there to be any confusion, I was only joking. I didn't change my name. It was just part of one of my alter egos, and one of my alter egos is Love."