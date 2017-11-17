See Taylor Swift's Evolution in ET's 'When We First Met'
...Ready for It?
With her latest album, Reputation, already selling a million copies, and her massive tour about to begin, ET is looking back on the career of Taylor Swift. Our new original Facebook Watch series, When We First Met, showcases the singer's evolution, starting with our first introduction in 2006, at the beginning of her giant rise to stardom.
Swift was just 17 years old in our first interview, but already selling out concerts. By 2008, Swift attended her first GRAMMYs, gushing about all the stars on the red carpet... and her now frenemy, Katy Perry.
"I love her!" she told ET later that year. "We met at the VMAs and I think she's awesome."
Swift's relationship with Perry has definitely changed over the years -- and so has her opinion of boys!
"I write all my own songs, so I'm inspired mostly by boys, honestly. But I don't date much, so I'm not getting heartbroken a lot," she told ET in 2008, before her romances with Joe Jonas, Taylor Lautner, John Mayer, Jake Gyllenhaal, Conor Kennedy, Harry Styles, Calvin Harris, Tom Hiddleston, and Joe Alwyn.
Though Swift has remained tight-lipped on her current beau, in 2012, her love life was still an open book. "They never go into this like, 'I really want to ask you out, but could you not write songs about us?' They say that when we're breaking up. 'You better not write a song about this!' And I'm like, 'Oh, I won't!' and then I do,'" she confessed.
In 2014, between her relationships with Styles and Harris, however, Swift was happy to be "free and independent." "When I tell people how happy I am to be alone and to be living my life on my own terms, and to be free and independent and empowered, the first thing they say to me is, 'Oh, don't worry. You'll find someone.' And that is so not the point!" she said. "What if your life completes itself?"
"I'm not going to walk home with any men tonight. I'm going to hang out with my friends, and then I go home to the cats!" she told ET at the GRAMMYs in 2015, the year "Bad Blood" came out -- and so did her squad. "Men get me in trouble."
"I'm not going to walk home with any men tonight. I'm going to hang out with my friends, and then I go home to the cats!" she told ET at the GRAMMYs in 2015, the year "Bad Blood" came out -- and so did her squad. "Men get me in trouble."