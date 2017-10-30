Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa Speak Out About the Kidney Transplant Surgery and the 'Brutal' Recovery

"I knew that she hadn't been feeling well," said Raisa, 29, who was also Gomez's roommate at the time. "She couldn't open a water bottle one day. She chucked it and started crying. And I said, 'What's wrong?' And that's when she told me."

Unable to find a match amongst family members and with a donor list "seven to 10 years long," the "Wolves" singer found herself at an impasse. That's when the Bring It On: All or Nothing actress offered to get tested, quickly undergoing a physical and psychological evaluation, as well as having her blood and urine tested. It was soon revealed that Raisa was a match, which Gomez feels was no coincidence.

"The thought of asking somebody to do that was really difficult for me," Gomez admitted. "Let alone somebody wanting to volunteer, it is incredibly difficult to find a match. The fact that she was a match, that's unbelievable. That's not real."

The night before surgery, the friends had their hair French braided and "ordered way too much food." Raisa confessed that despite her determination to help her BFF, she did fear for her own health.

"I had to write a will, which was scary. Because there was no guarantee you'll wake up," she said, adding that her mother struggled with the decision. "My mom didn't want to be there until I woke up. She loves Selena, so she was torn."