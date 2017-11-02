Selena Gomez Attends Justin Bieber’s Hockey Game, Leaves Wearing His Jersey: Pics!

From AM to PM! Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber continued their love fest on Wednesday night. The exes were spotted together at the Los Angeles Valley Ice Center in Ventura, Calif.

Gomez, 25, attended Bieber’s game, wearing black pants and a matching top with a jean jacket.

But she left the game wearing her ex’s red jersey and getting into his car. Gomez wore her hood up and put her hand over her face as she exited the ice rink with her former flame.

The two spent almost all of Wednesday together. Earlier in the day they were spotted riding bikes together around Los Angeles.