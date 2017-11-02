Selena Gomez Attends Justin Bieber’s Hockey Game, Leaves Wearing His Jersey: Pics!
From AM to PM! Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber continued their love fest on Wednesday night. The exes were spotted together at the Los Angeles Valley Ice Center in Ventura, Calif.
Gomez, 25, attended Bieber’s game, wearing black pants and a matching top with a jean jacket.
But she left the game wearing her ex’s red jersey and getting into his car. Gomez wore her hood up and put her hand over her face as she exited the ice rink with her former flame.
The two spent almost all of Wednesday together. Earlier in the day they were spotted riding bikes together around Los Angeles.
MORE: Selena Gomez Shows Off Her Toned Stomach in Sports Bra After Biking With Justin Bieber: Pic
Afterwards, Gomez went on a solo trip to the gym in a sports bra and shorts before heading to Bieber’s game.
The longtime on-again, off-again pair have not commented on the current status of their relationship. A source close to the two stars previously told ET that they aren’t officially together, though they’re heading in that direction.
For more on the complicated relationship, watch the clip below!