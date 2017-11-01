Selena Gomez Cozies Up to Justin Bieber After Riding Bikes -- See the Pics!

While fans of Jelena are hoping their relationship is back on, Bieber and Gomez have yet to confirm whether they're a couple or just close pals. A source told ET on Monday that Gomez "never stopped caring for Justin and always knew he was a good guy who was just making some bad decisions."

"She’s never given up on him and all she wanted was for him to sort his life out and get to a good place," the source said. "That’s why she introduced him to her friends at Hillsong [Church]. Her friends and family haven't been quite as patient and forgiving as Selena, but at least he's proving that he is taking care of himself."



"When push comes to shove, Selena and Justin always have each other's backs," the source added. "Selena and Justin won't do anything that would jeopardize their friendship. Not just between them, but between their whole group of friends. So, don't expect them to jump into anything too quickly."