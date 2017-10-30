Is Selena Gomez Getting Back Together With Justin Bieber Following Split From The Weeknd? (Exclusive)
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber can't seem to quit each other!
Just one day before news broke that Gomez had called it quits from her boyfriend of 10 months, The Weeknd, the "Bad Liar" singer was spotted hanging out with her famous ex at JOi Cafe in Westlake Village, California, on Sunday. Now, fans of the former couple are speculating that the two may be back together. So, what's the deal?
A source tells ET that Bieber, 23, and Gomez, 25, have been spending a lot more time together recently. Although Gomez's friends and family aren't "thrilled" about them reuniting, they are happy Bieber's in a good place now.
"Selena never stopped caring for Justin and always knew he was a good guy who was just making some bad decisions," the source says. "She’s never given up on him and all she wanted was for him to sort his life out and get to a good place. That’s why she introduced him to her friends at Hillsong [Church]. Her friends and family haven't been quite as patient and forgiving as Selena, but at least he's proving that he is taking care of himself."
Bieber and Gomez first started dating in 2011, and were together on and off until 2015. The source tells ET that no one "gets" Bieber the way Gomez does -- and vice versa.
"Even her very close friends don't understand what it's like to be a child star and then in the spotlight as a couple," the source explains. "Plus, a lot of the people they hang out with in Hollywood grew up privileged and wealthy and in the young Hollywood scene. Justin and Selena were sort of outsiders who made their way in on their own."
Gomez has had a tumultuous few years, as the brunette beauty was diagnosed with Lupus and underwent surgery for a kidney transplant donated to her by her longtime pal, Francia Raisa. The source says Gomez's health scare "re-sparked" her friendship with Bieber.
"When push comes to shove, Selena and Justin always have each other's backs," the source says. "It's not surprising that Justin reached out when he heard about the medical emergency. It puts things in perspective and I think it really made him not want to take her for granted."
However, it will probably be awhile before "Jelena" is a thing again -- if ever.
"Selena and Justin won't do anything that would jeopardize their friendship," the source says. "Not just between them, but between their whole group of friends. So, don't expect them to jump into anything too quickly."
Looks like we'll have to patiently wait for Gomez and Bieber to confirm their status on their own, but at least we can all stop wondering whether the two can still be friends!