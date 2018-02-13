Selena Gomez Ditches the Blonde for Banging New 'Do at NYFW -- See the Pics!

Bye bye, blonde!

After rocking short, light-colored locks since November, Selena Gomez has decided to go back to her natural brunette tresses... this time, with a longer length. The "Wolves" singer showed off the darker hue (and her new bangs!) at the Coach runway show during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday.

Gomez, who is an ambassador for the luxury fashion company, looked gorgeous at the event, accentuating her long extensions with dark brows, winged eyeliner and glossy pink lips.

The rest of her look was a mix of feminine meets edgy. The 25-year-old fashionista styled her sheer, floral Coach dress with lace-up boots and a black leather jacket lined with brown suede and silver zippers.

"We went for a little dark vibe today. I cut bangs this morning because I thought it would look good," Gomez told Coach during the event.

"I've been super obsessed with the idea of slip dresses, nothing super tight," adding that she likes to wear dresses with sneakers, boots or a strappy heel. "I live for a leather jacket."

The outing marks her first public appearance since checking herself into a wellness center earlier this month. Gomez appeared to be in good spirits throughout the event, flashing a gigantic grin as photographers snapped her pic.

"Know that a lack of action on social media is not a lack of my love," Gomez later explained in videos posted to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday. "I'm working on a lot of stuff and I will love on you guys so soon, I promise."

"Also, last thing, I might get in trouble for saying this but I'm doing some really, really cool stuff with Coach," she continued. "It's coming! See, this is why I can't be on social media. I just say everything!"

As ET previously reported, the former Disney star voluntarily checked herself into a two-week wellness program for depression and anxiety in upstate New York.

"She knows her health and wellness requires ongoing maintenance," a source explained at the time. "This most recent stint was preventative. She hasn’t relapsed and she's not in a bad place, quite the opposite."

"She did this to ensure she continues on a good path," the source added. "It’s super responsible. More people should be proactive about their health and wellness instead of waiting for something bad to happen."

