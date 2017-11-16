Selena Gomez Preps for First Performance Since Kidney Transplant, Returns to Old Date Spot With Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez has a big weekend ahead of her, but in the meantime, she has Justin Bieber by her side.

The 25-year-old singer-actress will be hitting the stage at Sunday's American Music Awards, and in anticipation of her first performance since her kidney transplant, she posted a video of her gearing up for the event.

"My first performance in over a year," she wrote on Instagram. "The AMAs have been a place where I’ve shared some of my most intimate moments. Heart wants what it wants, after treatment and now 'Wolves.' This Sunday."