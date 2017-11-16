Selena Gomez Preps for First Performance Since Kidney Transplant, Returns to Old Date Spot With Justin Bieber
Selena Gomez has a big weekend ahead of her, but in the meantime, she has Justin Bieber by her side.
The 25-year-old singer-actress will be hitting the stage at Sunday's American Music Awards, and in anticipation of her first performance since her kidney transplant, she posted a video of her gearing up for the event.
"My first performance in over a year," she wrote on Instagram. "The AMAs have been a place where I’ve shared some of my most intimate moments. Heart wants what it wants, after treatment and now 'Wolves.' This Sunday."
MORE: Selena Gomez Dances Around in Her Silk Robe While FaceTiming With Marshmello in ‘Wolves’ Music Video
Also this week, Gomez was spotted with Bieber at one of their old date spots. Back in 2012, the two were seen enjoying popsicles at Lake Balboa in Los Angeles, California, and on Monday night, one fan posted a photo of the two back at the scenic spot.
"I’m so freaking happy and blessed that I finally got to see Justin," the fan tweeted. "SELENA AND JUSTIN ARE FREAKING ADORABLE TOGETHER I AM LOW KEY DYING IN THE INSIDE."
MORE: Selena Gomez's Ex The Weeknd Is Hanging Out Again With Bella Hadid, Source Says
Gomez and Bieber, 23, have been spotted out and about together in L.A. on several occasions this month.
Here's more on their on-again, off-again relationship: