Selena Gomez Rocks a Bikini on a Yacht in Australia Without Justin Bieber: Pics!

Soaking up the sun on the other side of the world!

Selena Gomez went Down Under on Monday, traveling to Sydney, Australia for some relaxation time. The 25-year-old “Wolves” singer was spotted aboard a luxury yacht with some pals in the Sydney Harbor.

Gomez sported an orange bikini top with black bottoms, pulling her short new ‘do back into a tiny ponytail. She was spotted chatting with friends, reading, and tanning on the deck of the boat.

The former Disney star’s on-again, off-again beau, Justin Bieber, spent his weekend in Los Angeles and was nowhere to be seen during Gomez’s down time.

Last week a source told ET that Gomez is overwhelmed by the public nature of her romance with the Biebs.

"Selena is very delicate; her 'comeback' to the spotlight has been tough -- especially with the interest in her personal life with Justin and her mother,” the source said at the time. “She is taking time to herself. This is not the first time she has done this."

Rumors have been circulating recently of a split between the high-profile pair. If the couple is taking time apart, it appears to be amicable. Gomez has kept her sweet birthday message to Bieber on her Instagram page, and the couple has not acknowledged any split publicly.

