Selena Quintanilla's Mother, Brother and Husband Chris Perez Reflect on Singer’s Lasting Legacy (Exclusive)

Selena was 23 years old at the time of her death, leaving behind her husband and first love, Perez. The two met while working together as members of Los Dinos and eloped in April 1992.

“I'm proud of everything that she's been able to accomplish,” Perez said to ET on Friday. “Thanks to the fans for all the support that they've given, it really truly is all because of them. They keep her alive.”

Perez went on to explain that music has helped him cope with Selena’s death.

“Music, always has been and always will be,” he said, adding that he does listen to Selena’s music. “I do and that's a tricky thing because sometimes you don't want to hear it. It [can] bring you down and then there are other days where you just need to hear it and you're smiling just remembering a lot of the good stuff. So, it's a weird kind of balance thing.”

“There are times when you feel like you can pick up the phone and call her,” he continued. “Or you're driving home and think she's gonna be there. [Those are] the moments that can be difficult.”

Reflecting on his wife’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Perez remembered coming to Los Angeles with Selena and gushing over celeb stars.

“I remember when we first got married early April of '92, we were really new to Los Angeles but things had started to pick up for us, so we were spending more time here. I remember walking around and looking at the stars on the sidewalk. And, not once did we ever think it was possible that something like this could happen," he recalled.

“So, to be sitting here watching it go down, it was just...it was just, again one of those bittersweet things. It's an amazing thing that she's still in people's minds," he shared. "I wish she could have been here to talk to the crowd, she had such a way with her fans that it would have made it so much better.”

