Serena Williams Cries Over Husband Alexis Ohanian Surprising Her With Billboards of Their Baby

Alexis Ohanian welcomed his wife, Serena Williams, back to tennis in a big way.

On Tuesday, the Reddit co-founder shared with his Instagram followers that he had several billboards put up in celebration of Serena Williams' return to the court following her maternity leave. All the billboards feature the couple's newborn daughter, Alexis.

"These just went up on alongside I-10 into Palm Springs. @olympiaohanian & I wanted to welcome her back to tennis. Designed them myself, with some help from Jr.," he captioned the photo stream, along with the hashtag "#GMOAT," which stands for Greatest Mother of All Time.

Instagram

Williams, 36, responded to the photos in the comments section, writing: "Literally am crying. This is so sweet. I love you."

Ohanian responded, "See you soon, GMOAT."

In the August issue of Vanity Fair, the power couple shared their love story, which began at a hotel in Rome, Italy. Ohanian was seated at a table nearby Williams for breakfast, which displeased the athlete, so she joked with him that there was a rat in the restaurant in an effort to get him to move.

"I’m from Brooklyn. I see rats all the time," he responded. That's when Williams asked him to join her party, and the rest is history.

Check out more of Williams and Ohanian's love story:

RELATED CONTENT:

Serena Williams Covers Vogue With Baby Daughter, Opens Up About Post-Birth Health Complications

Serena Williams Opens Up About Postpartum Complications After Giving Birth to Daughter Alexis

Serena Williams' Daughter Adorably Cheers Her On at First Competitive Match Since Giving Birth: Pics!

Related Gallery