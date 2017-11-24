Seth Meyers Expecting Second Child With Wife Alexi Ashe: Find Out the Baby's Gender!

Congrats to Seth Meyers!

The 2018 Golden Globes host announced on the Thursday episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers that he and his wife, Alexi Ashe, are expecting their second child.

Meyers' parents, Larry and Hilary, and brother, Josh, joined him on stage as the show's guests as he announced the happy news. "I want to take this opportunity now, you guys obviously know, my wife and I are expecting a second baby,” he revealed. “Very excited. Thank you! Very excited.”

He also announced that he's expecting his second son. Hilary then spilled details on when her son called to reveal his wife's pregnancy.

"I get the phone call, and my Seth is sometimes a crier. He’s sobbing,” she recalled. “He said, ‘Because for over a month, I’ve had to pretend that I don’t care what sex it is and I do care, I want a little boy!’”

“That’s true," agreed Meyers, who is already dad to 1-year-old son Ashe. "I really wanted a brother for my son because I was so lucky to have one."